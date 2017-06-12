Accessibility links

NPR logo

Fake Sugar

First Listen: Beth Ditto, 'Fake Sugar'
First Listen

First Listen

Hear upcoming albums in their entirety

First Listen: Beth Ditto, 'Fake Sugar'

Stream the new album from Gossip's charismatic lead singer

Fake Sugar

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Fake Sugar
    Album
    Fake Sugar
    Artist
    Beth Ditto
    Label
    Myra's Child
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Enlarge this image

Beth Ditto's new album, Fake Sugar, is out June 16. Courtesy of artist hide caption

toggle caption
Courtesy of artist

Beth Ditto's new album, Fake Sugar, is out June 16.

Courtesy of artist

As lead singer of Gossip, Beth Ditto strutted and sang with the presence of a powerhouse. But as that band's career wound down last year — its last album, the commercially underperforming A Joyful Noise, came out in 2012 — it seemed mired in an identity crisis. Gossip's brash, soulfully combative rock 'n' roll had become softer and slicker, and while that left turn suited a band that thrived on surprises, it disappointed many fans who'd come to expect swaggering dance-punk with sharper teeth.

Beth Ditto, Fake Sugar. Courtesy of artist hide caption

toggle caption
Courtesy of artist

Five years after A Joyful Noise, Ditto returns with Fake Sugar, a solo debut that polishes her sound further. But it also benefits greatly from a shift in expectations: Freed of some of the hype surrounding Gossip's earlier records, it recasts Ditto as a versatile, pop-minded rock star who can still shake the rafters with her voice when the moment calls for it. Given the singer's gift for stage theatrics — she helped make Gossip's live shows legendary — it's easy to imagine these songs performed amid pyrotechnic displays worthy of Lady Gaga.

More importantly, Fake Sugar stays surprising throughout, with Ditto rarely bothering to tread the same ground twice: "Fire" churns and preens with Southern-rock self-assuredness before giving way to the sweetly shimmering girl-group choruses of "In And Out" and the ingratiatingly smooth softness of the title track. Elsewhere, "Oo La La" lands with stomping force, while "We Could Run" soars heavenward with a chorus that conjures memories of Enrique Iglesias' for-the-ages pop anthem "Escape."

It's become standard procedure to look askance at underground artists who take big swings at stardom. But if Beth Ditto becomes a full-blown mainstream star — as a queer plus-sized outspoken feminist with her own fashion line — it'll come at the expense of every norm she's spent her career working to tear down. Fake Sugar may be just the Trojan horse she needs.

Beth Ditto, Fake Sugar. Courtesy of artist hide caption

toggle caption
Courtesy of artist

First Listen: Beth Ditto, 'Fake Sugar'

01Fire

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Fire
    Album
    Fake Sugar
    Artist
    Beth Ditto
    Label
    Myra's Child
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Fake Sugar
Album
Fake Sugar
Artist
Beth Ditto
Label
Myra's Child
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

02In And Out

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    In And Out
    Album
    Fake Sugar
    Artist
    Beth Ditto
    Label
    Myra's Child
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Fake Sugar
Album
Fake Sugar
Artist
Beth Ditto
Label
Myra's Child
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

03Fake Sugar

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Fake Sugar
    Album
    Fake Sugar
    Artist
    Beth Ditto
    Label
    Myra's Child
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Fake Sugar
Album
Fake Sugar
Artist
Beth Ditto
Label
Myra's Child
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

04Savoir Faire

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Savoir Faire
    Album
    Fake Sugar
    Artist
    Beth Ditto
    Label
    Myra's Child
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Fake Sugar
Album
Fake Sugar
Artist
Beth Ditto
Label
Myra's Child
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

05We Could Run

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    We Could Run
    Album
    Fake Sugar
    Artist
    Beth Ditto
    Label
    Myra's Child
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Fake Sugar
Album
Fake Sugar
Artist
Beth Ditto
Label
Myra's Child
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

06Oo La La

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Oo La La
    Album
    Fake Sugar
    Artist
    Beth Ditto
    Label
    Myra's Child
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Fake Sugar
Album
Fake Sugar
Artist
Beth Ditto
Label
Myra's Child
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

07Go Baby Go

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Go Baby Go
    Album
    Fake Sugar
    Artist
    Beth Ditto
    Label
    Myra's Child
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Fake Sugar
Album
Fake Sugar
Artist
Beth Ditto
Label
Myra's Child
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

08Oh My God

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Oh My God
    Album
    Fake Sugar
    Artist
    Beth Ditto
    Label
    Myra's Child
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Fake Sugar
Album
Fake Sugar
Artist
Beth Ditto
Label
Myra's Child
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

09Love In Real Life

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Love In Real Life
    Album
    Fake Sugar
    Artist
    Beth Ditto
    Label
    Myra's Child
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Fake Sugar
Album
Fake Sugar
Artist
Beth Ditto
Label
Myra's Child
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

10Do You Want Me To

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Do You Want Me To
    Album
    Fake Sugar
    Artist
    Beth Ditto
    Label
    Myra's Child
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Fake Sugar
Album
Fake Sugar
Artist
Beth Ditto
Label
Myra's Child
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

11Lover

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Lover
    Album
    Fake Sugar
    Artist
    Beth Ditto
    Label
    Myra's Child
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Fake Sugar
Album
Fake Sugar
Artist
Beth Ditto
Label
Myra's Child
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

12Clouds (Song for John)

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Clouds (Song for John)
    Album
    Fake Sugar
    Artist
    Beth Ditto
    Label
    Myra's Child
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Fake Sugar
Album
Fake Sugar
Artist
Beth Ditto
Label
Myra's Child
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Purchase Featured Music

Buy Featured Music

Album
Fake Sugar
Artist
Beth Ditto
Label
Myra's Child
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

First Listen

First Listen

Hear upcoming albums in their entirety