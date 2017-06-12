Trump Expected To Restrict Trade, Travel With Cuba

President Trump is preparing to announce changes in U.S. policy towards Cuba, possibly tightening restrictions on travel and trade that were loosened under former President Obama.

Trump is expected to announce the changes in Miami on Friday.

The move was confirmed by a Congressional source with direct knowledge of the situation.

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla. has been leading the push for a more restrictive policy, along with his fellow Cuban-American, Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart.

The changes could make it more difficult for Americans to visit the island and for U.S. companies to do business with Cuba. The Obama administration ended decades of economic and diplomatic isolation of Cuba, in hopes that renewed engagement would lead to reforms in the communist country.

The White House declined to discuss the pending changes.

"When we have an announcement on the president's schedule, we'll let you know," said spokesman Sean Spicer. "But just stay tuned."