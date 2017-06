Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer Resigns As Verizon Completes $4.5 Billion Purchase

Verizon has completed its $4.5 billion purchase of Yahoo, and, as expected, Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer is resigning. She's turning over control to Tim Armstrong, the former CEO of AOL who is now the head of Oath, a digital media brand that combines the Internet assets of AOL and Yahoo. Verizon sees the acquisition of media content as a way to expand beyond its core wireless business.