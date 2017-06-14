When You Want To Go To Jail, This Is Worse

In Kansas City, a man says he robbed a bank to be jailed, so he would get away from his wife. But his public defender cited the defendant's health issues, and instead he will get home confinement.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with tales of two marriages. A Connecticut couple took this as a good omen. A fire disabled the bus taking them from their wedding to the reception, so they accepted a ride on a fire engine, which the bride says made the best day better. In Kansas City, a man says he robbed a bank to be jailed to get away from his wife. Could've gone to prison, but his public defender cited the defendant's health issues, and instead he will get home confinement. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2017 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.