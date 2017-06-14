A New Way To Do Research For A Paper On Kleptomania

A college student in Wyoming was arrested trying to leave a store with three TVs. Police said they found many stolen items in her dorm room. She told police she was working on a paper on kleptomania.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. There's a real art to coming up with a good excuse, and this one is masterful. A college student in Wyoming was arrested after trying to leave a Walmart with nearly $1,900 in merchandise, including three flat-screen TVs. Investigators say they later found all kinds of stolen items in her dorm room. The young woman told the police she was working on a term paper about kleptomania. They didn't buy it. And because she didn't either, she now faces three felony charges. It's MORNING EDITION.

