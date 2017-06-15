Anita Pallenberg, Creative Influence To Rolling Stones, Dies At 75

Anita Pallenberg was a partner of both Keith Richards and Brian Jones and was a creative influence to the Rolling Stones. She was also an actor and a model.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

And now news that Anita Pallenberg - actor, model, and muse to the Rolling Stones - has died. Pallenberg met the band back in 1965. She dated guitarist Brian Jones and later became Keith Richards' longtime partner, mother to their three children. In his autobiography, Richards said Pallenberg inspired one of the Stones' greatest hits, "Gimme Shelter," which he wrote while anxious over the alleged affair she was having with Stones frontman Mick Jagger.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "GIMME SHELTER")

ROLLING STONES: (Singing) War, children - it's just a shot away. It's just a shot away.

MARTIN: Pallenberg had scene-stealing roles in cult movies of the '60s and '70s, like "Barbarella," where she played a ninja-like villain named The Great Tyrant alongside Jane Fonda.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "BARBARELLA")

ANITA PALLENBERG: (As The Great Tyrant) You're very pretty, Pretty-Pretty.

JANE FONDA: (As Barbarella) My name isn't Pretty-Pretty. It's Barbarella.

MARTIN: Anita Pallenberg - actor, model, icon - dead at the age of 75.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "GIMME SHELTER")

ROLLING STONES: (Singing) I tell you - love, sister...

