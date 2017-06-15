Coming Soon To A Theater Near You: The Slow And The Slightly Irritated

Police in Alabama were led on a chase by a man they say stole a truck. But he couldn't get it out of first gear, and never topped 30 mph. The transmission finally seized up and he was arrested.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with news of a high-speed chase minus the speed. Police around Birmingham, Ala., say a man stole a truck. Police gave chase slowly because the man wouldn't stop but also could not figure out how to get the truck out of first gear. He drove no more than 30 miles per hour with police in hot pursuit until the truck stopped itself. The transmission seized up, and the suspect slowly stepped out. It's MORNING EDITION.

