Business
Southern Lawmakers Push For Easement Of Trade Barriers With Cuba
Southern Lawmakers Push For Easement Of Trade Barriers With Cuba
Audio will be available later today.
Lawmakers in southern states are pushing hard to lift remaining trade barriers with Cuba, so they can sell crops like rice, corn and soybeans to the island. NPR's Audie Cornish talks with Louisiana Agriculture Commissioner Mike Strain about U.S. exports to Cuba and whether President Trump's new Cuba policy will be a setback.