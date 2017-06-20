Hidden Brain: Terror Strikes And An Attacker's Identity

David McNew /AFP/Getty Images
Sometimes it can feel like there is a terrorist attack on the news every other week. But how much attention an attack receives has a lot to do with one factor: the religion of the perpetrator.
Research shows people are more likely to label an attack as terrorism if the perpetrator is Muslim. Terrorist attacks committed by Muslims receive more coverage than those not committed by Muslims.