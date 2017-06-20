Accessibility links

NPR logo

Hidden Brain: Terror Strikes And An Attacker's Identity

Listen · 3:34
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/533619763/533619764" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Hidden Brain: Terror Strikes And An Attacker's Identity

Research News

Hidden Brain: Terror Strikes And An Attacker's Identity

Hidden Brain: Terror Strikes And An Attacker's Identity

Listen · 3:34
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/533619763/533619764" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Heard on Morning Edition
Enlarge this image

Sometimes it can feel like there is a terrorist attack on the news every other week. But how much attention an attack receives has a lot to do with one factor: the religion of the perpetrator. David McNew /AFP/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
David McNew /AFP/Getty Images

Sometimes it can feel like there is a terrorist attack on the news every other week. But how much attention an attack receives has a lot to do with one factor: the religion of the perpetrator.

David McNew /AFP/Getty Images

Research shows people are more likely to label an attack as terrorism if the perpetrator is Muslim. Terrorist attacks committed by Muslims receive more coverage than those not committed by Muslims.