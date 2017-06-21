Saudi Arabia's Beef With Qatar Reflects Long Simmering Tensions
Two weeks ago, Saudi Arabia announced it had closed its border and cut diplomatic ties with neighboring Qatar. Other Gulf countries joined in, and the tiny gas-rich monarchy became a pariah seemingly overnight. But tensions have been simmering for some time. To understand what's happening to Qatar, Planet Money traces the long, dramatic relationship between Saudi Arabia and Qatar, two brother monarchies.