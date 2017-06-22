Off-Duty Cop Dressed As Batman Arrests Shoplifter

In Fort Worth, Texas, police say a man tried to shoplift some DVDs including The Lego Batman Movie. Ironically, an off-duty officer dressed as the caped crusader arrested him for shoplifting.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. In Gotham City, two words are a criminal's nightmare.

WILL ARNETT: (As Batman) I'm Batman.

GREENE: But in Fort Worth, Texas - I'm not kidding here - a guy trying to shoplift DVDs was apprehended by Batman - well actually, off-duty cop Damon Cole, who does community events dressed as superheroes. This must have been especially weird for the suspect because, as Officer Cole told Fox 4, he's apparently a fan.

DAMON COLE: One of the movies he was attempting to steal was "Lego Batman". You cannot steal my movie. Come on.

GREENE: It's MORNING EDITION.

