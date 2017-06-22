CIA Contractors Fired For Stealing Vending Machine Snacks

BuzzFeed revealed this story: CIA contractors realized they could unplug the payment system on the agency's vending machines. They took $3,000 in food. Video surveillance helped solve the case.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. In defense of CIA contractors, they're supposed to steal secrets, so why did the agency get upset when some stole snacks? Buzzfeed revealed this. Contractors realized they could unplug the payment system on CIA vending machines. And they took $3,000 in food for free. For some reason, the agency looked down on this James Bond-worthy caper, but they did solve the thefts using video surveillance. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2017 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.