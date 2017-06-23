Accessibility links

Stephanie Busari: What Happens When Real News Is Dismissed As Fake?

Listen · 6:34
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/533789819/534001383" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
TED Radio Hour

A journey through fascinating ideas, astonishing inventions, and new ways to think and create. Based on riveting TEDTalks from the world's most remarkable minds.

Heard on TED Radio Hour

NPR/TED Staff

Part 4 of the TED Radio Hour episode Truth And Lies.

About Stephanie Busari's TED Talk

Stephanie Busari discusses the flip-side of fake news: denying real news. She recounts the kidnapping of Nigeria's Chibok schoolgirls and how some Nigerians believed the news was a government hoax.

About Stephanie Busari

Stephanie Busari is CNN's digital and multimedia bureau head in Nigeria.

She was part of the CNN team that reported on the Boko Haram kidnapping of nearly 300 Chibok schoolgirls in northeast Nigeria. Her team won a Peabody Award for the network's coverage of the missing girls.

In April 2016, Busari obtained a video showing that some of the missing Chibok schoolgirls were still alive.

