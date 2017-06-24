Prediction

Our panelists predict what will be the next thing Jeff Bezos buys.

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what will Jeff Bezos buy next now that he has Whole Foods? Brian Babylon.

BRIAN BABYLON: Just for the headlines, he will buy Spam.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Phoebe Robinson.

PHOEBE ROBINSON: He's going to buy the Amazon rain forest.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Alonzo Bodden.

ALONZO BODDEN: Bezos is going to buy Trader Joes because when he bought Whole Foods, Amazon said you may also like...

(LAUGHTER)

ROBINSON: Yes.

BILL KURTIS: And if any of that happens, we're going to ask you about it on WAIT WAIT...DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Brian Babylon, Alonzo Bodden, the great Phoebe Robinson. Thanks to all you for listening. I am Peter Sagal. We'll see you next week in Philadelphia.

