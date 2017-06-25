Accessibility links

When Children Are Exposed To Police Violence

NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Dr. Carl Bell, a psychiatrist and professor at the University of Illinois at Chicago, about children who are exposed to police violence. This follows the release of a video that shows the reaction of a four-year old girl just after the shooting of Philando Castile, an African-American man in Minnesota whose death was livestreamed on Facebook. (LANGUAGE WARNING: This segment contains the bleeped word "bitches" in a clip.)