TSA Agents In Boston Screen Lobster And Allow It To Fly

Transportation Security Administration agents at Logan International Airport snapped to attention Sunday, when they came across a live 20-pound lobster traveling in a cooler among the checked luggage.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. TSA agents screening checked luggage in Boston the other day came across a surprise - a lobster, a live one, weighing 20 pounds. Do you want to know what the TSA agent did? Pose for a photo with the lobster and put it on Twitter. It turns out, live lobsters are allowed as long as they're in clear, spill-proof containers. This one was in a cooler and caused no trouble, TSA said. As my colleague Amy Held wrote yesterday, who knew TSA had a specific lobster clause? It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2017 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.