Do Not Pass Go, Do Not Collect $200

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Police in Minneapolis recently pulled over a driver who was wanted on a warrant for a drug charge. The guy had apparently been anticipating this moment because when they searched him, they found a Get Out of Jail Free card. Yeah, one of those rectangular Chance cards from the game Monopoly. Worth a shot, right? Well, the guy was arrested anyway. The Dakoda County sheriff's office posted a photo of the card online saying we appreciate the humor - A for effort. It's MORNING EDITION.

