Bad Baby

First Listen: Sarah Jaffe, 'Bad Baby'
First Listen: Sarah Jaffe, 'Bad Baby'

Bad Baby

    Song
    Bad Baby
    Album
    Bad Baby
    Artist
    Sarah Jaffe
    Label
    Kirtland Records
    Released
    2017

Enlarge this image

Sarah Jaffe's new album, Bad Baby, is out July 7.

Sarah Jaffe's new album, Bad Baby, is out July 7.

Throughout her career, Texas singer-songwriter Sarah Jaffe has allowed her sound to expand and evolve in exciting ways. From the beginning, she's had a tremendous knack for heartsick ballads, but she's also grown increasingly adept at vibrant electro-pop that incorporates her career's detours into film scoring and even hip-hop. Jaffe's two most recent albums, 2012's The Body Wins and 2014's Don't Disconnect, showcase a fascination with science and machinery, with a futuristic sound to match. Now, on Bad Baby, she sounds as versatile as ever in songs that mix spiky synth-pop with softer, slower-burning reflections on the way human beings interact.

"Synthetic Love," the epic ballad that opens the album, takes an portentously unsettled look at the future of romance: "Synthetic love is my new drug," Jaffe sings, as ominous effects swirl around her for nearly seven minutes. Elsewhere, the slinky "No Worries" navigates blurred relationship boundaries, while in "This / That," she pleads for clarity — "I'm on the fence / I feel left out / Reveal it all to me" — with the help of a keyboard arrangement that couldn't nod more pointedly in the direction of Spandau Ballet.

"In the middle of every extreme / There is a part where the two ends meet," Jaffe sings in "Between," adding, "Before you reach a dead-end street / No one really talks about between." With a synth hook that'd make Tegan And Sara nod in approval, it's a song about compromise, but it doubles as a mission statement for a singer-songwriter who's all about finding deeper meaning in the gray areas of modern life.

First Listen: Sarah Jaffe, 'Bad Baby'

01Synthetic Love

02Between

03No Worries

04Help Yourself

05Bad Baby

06Doctor's Orders

07This / That

08As Ever

09Not Dead

10Freaking Out

11Hard Act To Follow

12Manifestations

13S*** Show

