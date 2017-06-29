'I Want The Pages To Turn': Librarian Nancy Pearl's Summer Reading List

This book is set in 1904 and the main character, the widow Nash, is a young woman named Dulcy Remfrey. She's living in New York when she gets a call from her father's business partner, Victor — who also happens to be her ex-fiancé — to come to Seattle where her father is dying. When she gets there, her father is dying a not-very-pretty death. It turns out that a great sum of money that he has mysteriously stashed away cannot be found. When her father dies and Dulcy and her sister are on the train taking her father's body back to New York, Dulcy realizes that she needs to find the money on her own. So what does she do? She hops off the train. She decides to remake herself as the Widow Nash and lands in Livingston, Mont., which is the author's home town.

What keeps you reading is not just the quality of the writing, which is just absolutely wonderful, but also to find out: Is she going to do this? Can this be successful? Or is she going to be found out? Are Victor and his brothers going to track her down and, if they do, what's going to happen to her?