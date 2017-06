We've had our eye on Nick Hakim for a while and, with the release of his debut full-length album, Green Twins, he's proved himself worthy of the attention. We love his hazy neo-soul, especially the song "Cuffed."

SET LIST

"Cuffed"

Photo: Davis Bell/Winter LaMaster Photography.

