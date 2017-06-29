Shadow Brokers Group Leaks Stolen National Security Agency Hacking Tools

Accessibility links

National Security

Last August, hacking tools were stolen from the National Security Agency. Now, those tools are being used in a number of cyber attacks around the world, and there's mounting pressure on the NSA to do something. NPR's Robert Siegel talks with Nicole Perlroth, who has been covering this for The New York Times.