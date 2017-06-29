Change My View On Reddit Helps People Challenge Their Own Opinions

Four years ago, a Scottish teenager set out to do the impossible: cordon off a space for measured, civil conversation between people who believe different things — on the Internet! Now there are over 300,000 members of the Change My View subreddit. The founder talks about the surprising rules he had to implement in order to make the space work, and a researcher tells us who discovered a kind of agree-to-disagree inflection point by studying the group.