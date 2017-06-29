House Intelligence Committee Threatens White House With Subpoena

On yet another day when President Trump's tweets are dominating the news, the top Republican and Democrat leading the House Intelligence Committee's Russia probe said his tweets aren't quite enough for them.

In a statement Thursday, Rep. Mike Conaway, R-Texas, and Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., threatened a subpoena to "ensure a satisfactory response" to the question of whether the White House has recordings, memos or other documents detailing meetings the president had with former FBI Director James Comey.

The committee originally asked that question on June 9, in a letter to White House counsel Don McGahn. The White House responded to the request, also in a letter, by simply pointing to the president's tweet in which he said he did not make and doesn't possess any tapes.

That response, Conaway and Schiff argue, wasn't enough.

"The President's statement on Twitter, and the White House's letter referring to the President's statement, were only partially responsive to the Committee's request," the statement said. "By only referring to the President's statement, the White House's letter stops short of clarifying for the Committee whether the White House has any responsive recordings, memoranda, or other documents."

The statement concludes that the committee will consider "using compulsory" action, or a subpoena, to make sure the White House responds "fully."

The development comes as Politico reported this week that the Senate Intelligence Committee will have the first congressional look at memos Comey wrote about his meetings with the president.

Here's the full text of the statement from Conaway and Schiff: