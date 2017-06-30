Correction: Canadian Woman Didn't Miss Out On Banana Bread

No, a Canadian woman didn't die at the age of 87 — saying her failure to make banana bread was her great regret. That story was from a satirical website.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. You only live once, so you only have one chance to make banana bread. And Maureen Gibson missed hers. The Canadian woman died at 87, saying her failure to make banana bread was her great regret. She'd been saving a refrigerator stuffed with bananas for this. But others have a chance because her will says, this is a burden - I mean gift - for my grandchildren. They can make the 3,400 bananas into bread if they find a big enough pan. YOLO.

