Hannibal Buress Pays Look-Alike To Go To Movie Premiere In His Place

Comedian Hannibal Buress didn't want to go to the premiere of a new movie he was in. So he paid a look-alike $500 to go; the look-alike even got interviewed on the red carpet.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene. This next story - David, I just can't do this.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Fine. Thanks anyway, Steve.

INSKEEP: I tried.

GREENE: Seemed like having you stand in for me would be cool. I mean, that's what the comedian Hannibal Buress did the other night. He's in the new "Spider-Man" movie. He was supposed to go to the premiere - didn't want to, paid a look-alike 500 bucks. They even interviewed his look-alike on the red carpet (laughter).

INSKEEP: David, you didn't mention the 500 bucks. If you'd offered that, I might have gone through with this.

Copyright © 2017 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.