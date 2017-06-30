When A Couple Of Words Make A $2.6 Million Difference

A Michigan man who got laid off was told his severance pay would be $81,000 per week for 34 weeks. It turns out, the company meant $81,000 over 34 weeks.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A Michigan man was laid off from his job and then thought he got a windfall. The company told him his severance pay would be $81,000 per week for 34 weeks. That's $2.7 million. Francois El-Hayek said it seemed fair, since he worked there for decades. Later the company said it was a mistake. It's just $81,000 over 34 weeks. He sued to make Trico Products keep the original promise. He lost but almost had revenge.

Copyright © 2017 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.