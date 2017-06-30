Politics
On 'Fox & Friends,' Ivanka Trump Squashes Progressive Hopes
When Ivanka Trump quit her position at the helm of her company for an unpaid post within her father's White House, it raised eyebrows — cries of nepotism — and for many progressive women, it was proof, that someone would be on their side. Some saw her as a potentially moderating force within the new Republican administration. NPR checks in on the president's special adviser five months into the presidency.