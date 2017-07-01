Panel Questions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

ROXANNE ROBERTS: Yes, sir.

SAGAL: In at least eight of President Trump's golf clubs and hotels, you can find a framed Time magazine cover...

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: ...From 2009 with a photo of Trump and these headlines.

BILL KURTIS: "Trump Is Hitting On All Fronts, Even TV. "The Apprentice" Is A Television Smash."

SAGAL: What else is interesting about that Time cover?

ROBERTS: Somehow, it was a fake cover.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Donald Trump, as you probably know, liked to decorate his hotels and golf clubs with his own trophies and magazine covers and portraits. Decorators call the style late period egomaniac.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: But David Fahrenthold, Pulitzer Prize winner of the Washington Post, noted something odd when he saw a picture of that Time magazine cover. The date is wrong. The graphic design is just a little off. And Time magazine doesn't really name anyone sexiest man of all time.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Time has asked him to remove the covers from the resorts where he's displaying it. But now some are beginning to question some other magazine covers people have seen there. Did Motor Trend really name Donald Trump 2014 midsize truck of the year?

(LAUGHTER)

LUKE BURBANK: That was J.D. Power and Associates.

SAGAL: I think so.

BURBANK: Yeah.

SAGAL: They did that. So the question is did he do that himself or have it done? Or was it done by some underling who thought the boss would like it?

TOM BODETT: There should be a special prosecutor to...

(LAUGHTER)

BODETT: You think?

ROBERTS: I think he's one of these people that - and, you know, to be fair, he has, in fact, been on the actual Time cover...

SAGAL: Yes, he has.

ROBERTS: ...Since then. But I think he was probably sitting around one day and he said, you know, I should be on the cover of Time magazine. I should have been on - years ago, I should have been on the cover of Time. And somebody around him said, you know what would make him really happy? Let's put him on the cover of Time magazine.

SAGAL: Right.

BURBANK: Yeah. But what's messed up is he also said he should have been in the swimsuit issue of Sports Illustrated. And they did that too.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Yeah.

BURBANK: And you can't unsee that.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "TIME IS ON MY SIDE")

THE ROLLING STONES: (Singing) Time is on my side. Yes, it is. Time is on my side.

