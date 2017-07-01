Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else.

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now onto our final game, Lightning Fill In The Blank. Each of our players will have 60 seconds in which to answer as many fill-in-the-blank questions as he or she can. Each correct answer now worth two points. Bill, can you give us the scores?

BILL KURTIS: Luke has two. Roxanne and Tom have three.

SAGAL: I see. So, Luke, you're in third place. You're up first. The clock will start when I begin your first question. Fill in the blank. This week, a retracted story tying one of President Trump's advisers to a Russian investment fund led three journalists to resign from blank.

LUKE BURBANK: CNN.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: This week, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said that U.S. pressure prevented a chemical weapon attack in blank.

BURBANK: Syria.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Thursday, Democrats and Republicans condemned Donald Trump's tweets against the hosts of blank.

BURBANK: "Morning Joe."

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Upon being given an NBA lifetime achievement award by a collection of basketball legends, former Celtics star Bill Russell told them blank.

BURBANK: I could still take all of you.

SAGAL: That's right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Quote, "I would kick your asses."

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: On Monday, former vice presidential hopeful blank announced she was suing The New York Times for defamation.

BURBANK: Sarah Palin.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: This week, NASA called out Goop founder blank for selling body stickers that she claimed rebalanced energy.

BURBANK: Gwyneth Paltrow.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: This week, the CIA fired a handful of contractors who they say were caught hacking into blank at the CIA headquarters.

BURBANK: The president's private collection of Coca-Cola sunblock.

SAGAL: No.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: These contractors were caught hacking into vending machines. According to this internal report, contractors working at their headquarters realized if you just pulled a cable out of the back of the vending machine, you could get free snacks. And then they proceeded to steal $3,000 worth.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: The CIA was pretty quick, though, to track down and prosecute them because if there is a recent hack Americans want investigated, it's definitely the one where someone made off with some Funyuns.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Bill, how did Luke do on our quiz?

KURTIS: Well, he started behind. But listen to this - he got six right, 12 more points, total of 14. He takes the lead.

SAGAL: Very well done.

(APPLAUSE)

BURBANK: For now.

SAGAL: Well, we've flipped a coin. Roxanne has decided to go last. So that means, Tom, you're up next. Fill in the blank. In a break with tradition, President Trump declined to hold a White House dinner to mark the end of blank.

TOM BODETT: Ramadan.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Tuesday, Europe, South Asia and the U.S. were all affected by a massive blank attack.

BODETT: Cyberattack.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Thursday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency for New York City's blank.

BODETT: The A train.

SAGAL: The transit system. I'll give you that.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: This week, lawmakers in Scotland delayed plans for a second referendum on blank.

BODETT: The independence.

SAGAL: Right, independence from the U.K., in this case.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Tuesday, someone in a car destroyed the newly installed monument to blank at the Arkansas State Capitol.

BODETT: The Ten Commandments.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Minnesota police arresting a man for a drug offense were undeterred when the man blanked.

BODETT: When the man tried to sell them some of his drugs.

SAGAL: When the man handed them a Monopoly get-out-of-jail-free card.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Quite clever. And I know. That man just instantly became all of your hero, right?

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Though the police refused to accept the man's get-out-of-jail-free card, a spokesman for the sheriff's office said that they appreciated the humor and gave the man A for effort. They also gave him bail set at $5,000...

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: ...Which the man will pay as soon as he lands on free parking or wins second place in a beauty contest.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Bill, how did Tom do on our quiz?

KURTIS: Well, if Tom leaves the light on, he has nothing to do but study, and he did pretty good. He got five right, 10 more points, total of 13 - one less.

SAGAL: All right, so that means that...

BODETT: So you're saying my day is over.

SAGAL: So how many then does Roxanne need to win, as she loves to do?

KURTIS: Yes, she does. Six to win. Follow along.

SAGAL: Here we go. Roxanne, this is for the game. On Monday, the EU announced a $2.7 billion fine on blank for antitrust violations.

ROXANNE ROBERTS: Google.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: This week, Trump's former campaign chairman blank retroactively registered as a foreign agent.

ROBERTS: Paul Manafort.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Wednesday, dozens of people were arrested in Washington for protesting proposed cuts to blank.

ROBERTS: I believe health care system.

SAGAL: OK, I'll give it to you.

ROBERTS: I mean...

SAGAL: It was Medicaid, specifically.

ROBERTS: OK.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: After 52 years, FARC rebels handed over the last of their weapons to the government of blank.

ROBERTS: Colombia.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: After being asked to repay a customer for a botched renovation, a contractor in Florida is now being sued for blanking.

ROBERTS: Let's see - for bulldozing their house.

SAGAL: For faking his own death...

ROBERTS: Ah.

SAGAL: ...To get out of it.

(LAUGHTER)

BURBANK: Who hasn't done that?

SAGAL: On Monday, Fox News announced they had hired departing Congressman blank as a contributor.

ROBERTS: Jason Chavez - Chaffetz. I can never...

SAGAL: It's Chaffetz, but that's OK.

ROBERTS: All right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Thursday, Japan announced plans to put a man on the blank by 2030.

ROBERTS: Mars.

SAGAL: The moon. A new therapy gaining popularity in China is promising to relieve stress using only blank.

ROBERTS: The iPhone.

SAGAL: Using only meat cleavers.

(LAUGHTER)

ROBERTS: What?

SAGAL: Here's how it works. A masseuse sharpens a meat cleaver, then repeatedly taps your face with it to stimulate blood flow and release toxins.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: As one of the knife-wielding therapists said - and this is true - quote, "chop, chop, chop, and the pain will go away."

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Bill, did Roxanne do well enough to win?

KURTIS: No, she got five right, 10 more points - 13, comes short of the champion, Luke.

(APPLAUSE)

Copyright © 2017 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.