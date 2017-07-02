Road Trip Playlist: Your Selections For This Fourth Of July Weekend

Here are your favorite tunes that you submitted as the best road trip travel music to survive this busy Fourth of July travel weekend.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "ROAD TRIP")

SECRET AGENT 23 SKIDOO: (Singing) It's time for a road trip, my family and me. Out on the roadway, no place I'd rather be.

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Yes, this is it. It's your Fourth of July road trip playlist. Yesterday, we asked you to tell us which songs you'd like to hear when you're cruising down the highway. We received many great suggestions. So whether you're just sitting out, just got stuck in traffic, already at your destination or not going anywhere and you just want to escape through some tunes, crank it up. Enjoy.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "GET OUT THE MAP")

INDIGO GIRLS: (Singing) Get out the map. Get out the map and lay your finger anywhere down.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "RUNNING ON EMPTY")

JACKSON BROWNE: (Singing) Running on empty. Running blind.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "WINDOWS ROLLED DOWN")

AMOS LEE: (Singing) Windows are rolled down. Sun is setting high.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "NO SCRUBS")

TLC: (Singing) Hanging out the passenger side of his best friend's ride trying to holler at me.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "RIDERS ON THE STORM")

THE DOORS: (Singing) Riders on the storm. Riders on the storm.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "L.A. FREEWAY")

GUY CLARK: (Singing) Just get off of that LA freeway without getting killed or caught.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "MOVIN RIGHT ALONG")

KERMIT THE FROG: (Singing) Moving right along, we found a life on the highway.

FOZZIE BEAR: (Singing) And your way is my way.

KERMIT THE FROG: (Singing) So trust my navigation.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "TRAVELLIN MAN '09")

MAC MILLER: (Rapping) Moving through places, space and time. Got a lot of things I got to do. But Lord willing, I'm coming back to you, my baby boo (ph). I'm a traveling man.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "SO MANY PEOPLE")

SIMPLY RED: (Singing) I've got to find a road back. I've got to find a road.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "ME AND BOBBY MCGEE")

KRIS KRISTOFFERSON: (Singing) From the Kentucky coal mine to the California sun, Bobby shared the secrets of my soul.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "WINDOW SEAT")

ERYKAH BADU: (Singing) So can I get a window seat? Don't want nobody next to me.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "ROAD TRIPPIN")

RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS: (Singing) It's time to leave this town. It's time to steal away. Let's go get lost anywhere in the USA.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "HIT THE ROAD JACK")

MARGIE HENDRICKS: (Singing) Hit the road jack, and don't you come back no more, no more, no more, no more. Hit the road jack.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "TAKE ME HOME, COUNTRY ROADS")

JOHN DENVER: (Singing) Country roads take me home.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "POINT OF NO RETURN")

SURFER BLOOD: (Singing) The point of no return. Oh, oh. Oh, oh.

MARTIN: This is ALL THINGS CONSIDERED from NPR News. I'm Michel Martin. We hope you have a great Fourth of July.

(SOUNDBITE OF SURFER BLOOD'S "POINT OF NO RETURN")

