Low Tire Pressure Leads To A Lucky Lottery Win

A New York man noticed the air in his tires were pretty low. While he was at the convenience store filling the tires, he went inside and bought a $10 scratch-off ticket. He won a million dollars.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. A New York man noticed that the air in his tires was pretty low. So he stopped at a Stewart's Shops convenience store to fill them up. He ended up going inside and buying a lottery ticket. And wouldn't know it? That guy, 19-year-old Anthony Iavarone, won a million bucks with that $10 scratch-off card. Iavarone says, at first, he didn't believe he was the winner. So he had his dad double check. Yep, it was true. Luck be a lady but also a deflated car tire.

