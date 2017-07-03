Would-Be Robber Has Second Thoughts, Apologizes To Clerk

The Sun News reports a man walked into a South Carolina convenience store, showed a knife and demanded money. The clerk refused. The would-be robber had a knife but apparently knew his limits.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. It's never too late to apologize. Or at least it wasn't in the case of a man in Little River, S.C. The Sun News reports he walked into a Circle K convenience store, showed a knife and demanded money. The clerk refused. And that's when the man realized the robbery wasn't working. He could've used the knife but apparently knew his limits. He actually apologized - sorry, sorry - put the knife in his pocket and left.

Copyright © 2017 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.