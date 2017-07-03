Accessibility links

Reddit User Claims Credit For Trump's CNN Bodyslam Tweet

Heard on All Things Considered

NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Sophie Bjork-James, a post-doctoral fellow at Vanderbilt University who has been following white supremacist groups online for nearly a decade. They discuss the origins of Trump's tweet, a GIF of Trump pummeling CNN. Someone by a vulgar username posted what is believed to be the original GIF on Reddit, five days ago. The user has a history of writing hatefully about African-Americans, women and Muslims.

