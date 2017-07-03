Disney Announces Changes To Pirates Of The Caribbean Ride

Disney announced it will be making some changes to its "Pirates of the Caribbean" ride. The most significant of those changes will be doing away with the "bride auction" that appears partway through the ride.

(SOUNDBITE OF DISNEY STUDIO CHORUS SONG, "YO HO (A PIRATE'S LIFE FOR ME)")

ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

This is the soundtrack to one of Disney's most beloved theme park rides.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "YO HO (A PIRATE'S LIFE FOR ME)")

UNIDENTIFIED SINGERS: (Singing) Yo ho, yo ho, a pirate's life for me.

SHAPIRO: "Pirates Of The Caribbean."

ROBERT SIEGEL, HOST:

The ride opened at Disneyland in 1967, when attitudes were different. Now, in 2017, Disney has announced that there will be some updates to the ride.

SHAPIRO: Like getting rid of a scene that shows a line of weeping women standing under a sign that says auction, take a wench for a bride.

SIEGEL: The new scene will feature a female pirate auctioning off stolen gold and jewelry.

SHAPIRO: Eric J. Lawrence is a longtime Disney fan and amateur Disney historian. He says this isn't the first time the ride has had to be updated.

SIEGEL: In the 1990s, Disney changed a scene that showed pirates chasing women around a building.

ERIC J LAWRENCE: They just simply changed the tone of it by having the women be carrying food. And so instead of the sexual urge it was more a gluttony urge that was sort of motivating these pirates to be chasing the women.

SHAPIRO: Lawrence says a fair amount of controversy bubbled up over that change. People eventually got used to it.

SIEGEL: Today, many people have praised Disney for removing a wink to human trafficking. Still, there are purists out there.

Please don't do this. It would break my heart. That's one comment on Disney's announcement. Is nothing sacred?

SUSAN VENESS: People get so emotionally connected to these attractions. And when they change it is really difficult. But I do think some of the changes Disney has made have been for the better. And it probably is about time this one moves on a bit.

SHAPIRO: That's Susan Veness. She wrote the "Hidden Magic Of Walt Disney World" book series. And she herself is a bit on the fence about the new female pirate.

VENESS: I tend to be a person who really likes the classics to stay in their original form. But she can be a cool lady pirate. And I think they add a fun element for girls to look beyond just the princesses. And that, to me, is always a good thing.

SIEGEL: Meanwhile, no changes have been announced to the song.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "YO HO (A PIRATE'S LIFE FOR ME)")

UNIDENTIFIED SINGERS: (Singing) We kidnap and ravage and don't give a hoot. Drink up, me hearties, yo ho.

SHAPIRO: But Disney does give a hoot whether its pirates kidnap and ravage.

SIEGEL: Pillage and plunder - still on the table.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "YO HO (A PIRATE'S LIFE FOR ME)")

UNIDENTIFIED SINGERS: (Singing) Drink up, me hearties, yo ho. Maraud and embezzle and even hijack. Drink up, me hearties, yo ho. Yo ho, yo ho, a pirate's life for me. We kindle and char and enflame and ignite. Drink up, me hearties, yo ho. We burn up the city, we're really a fright. Drink up, me hearties, yo ho. We're rascals, scoundrels, villains and knaves. Drink up, me hearties, yo ho.

