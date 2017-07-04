Music Lists
NPR Music's Songs Of The Summer 2017
What makes a song the song of the summer? You could base that judgment solely on chart performance and bestow the crown to the track that hangs on to No. 1 through the warmer months. Or maybe you follow a kind of source-cue methodology, granting the coveted distinction to that one song that's always wafting like a balmy breeze — or blasting like an air-conditioner's chill — from car radios and backyard cookouts.
We like a more personal approach, one that favors the music that soundtracks our own experiences of the season. That's why NPR Music staffers (plus a couple of our friends from the wider public radio system) picked out a set of our favorite new songs that, to us, embody summer in some way.
In the audio segment, you'll hear four of our picks for the summer of 2017; read on for those selections and 11 more. If you're craving even more summertime sounds, check out our extended playlist on Spotify.
Hear The Songs
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee, 'Despacito'
Los Lobos had "La Bamba" in the '80s, there was the infamous "Macarena" in the 1990s, and now another Spanish-language song has gone No. 1 on the pop charts. After hearing it, you'll be humming it to yourself all day long — a blessing and a curse.
—Felix Contreras
Phoenix, 'J-Boy'
This song commands the enjoyment of summer in an almost instructional sort of way: 10 seconds in there's this aah sound, buried under the guitar, that sounds like you've just taken a sip of the greatest margarita in the entire world.
—Talia Schlanger, World Cafe
Gucci Mane, 'Tone It Down' feat. Chris Brown
Earlier this year, we had a lot of hip-hop songs that had this pop-friendly flute sound. Gucci really attempts to capitalize on this flute craze — and it sounds like top-down summer trap.
—Rodney Carmichael
Trombone Shorty, 'Here Come The Girls'
Let's face it, it's a song about a leering guy who loves to look at women — but what's interesting is it's been appropriated to some degree by women who love the chorus. It's a booty-shakin' anthem-to-be here in New Orleans.
—Gwen Thompkins, WWNO's Music Inside Out
Miss Eaves, 'Thunder Thighs'
Leave the six-packs and the paleo to the wannabe models — here's a hot-weather body-positivity anthem for the rest of us.
—Ann Powers
Quatuor Ébène, 'City Birds'
Is it a classical string quartet or a jazz combo? The genre-bending Quartuor Ébène crafts a propulsive groove that glides effortlessly with Michel Portal's smoky bass clarinet.
—Tom Huizenga
Lorde, 'Supercut'
This song, tucked away on Melodrama like a secret instead of a single, embodies a thoroughly summery feeling: living and loving without a care, much too fast for memory.
—Karen Gwee
Nate Smith, 'Retold'
The opening piano motif suggests a summer sun setting after the solstice — the days already growing too short too soon, a wistful longing for what was. Then simple harmonies ground the piece with an expectation of joy.
—Suraya Mohamed
Kendrick Lamar, 'LOVE. FEAT. ZACARI.'
A song for the sticky swoon of late summer, "LOVE." pleads for unconditional bonds in the face of fear and doubt. But it's also suited for nights of awkward front-seat fumbling, when you don't quite know whether you're about to be kissed back.
—Stephen Thompson
Perfume Genius, 'Slip Away'
Glimmering and triumphant, it's the kind of pop song that reminds me of the power of pausing to take a look around and remember how much there is to celebrate. Summer might just be the best time to do that.
—Marissa Lorusso
Machel Montano, 'Fast Wine'
Machel Montano, the undisputed king of contemporary soca music, gets sentimental about high-speed twerking.
—Otis Hart
Now, Now, 'SGL'
Now, Now puts the heat on the fling to make it a real thing, with a flirt of a pop song that stares back with starry eyes.
—Lars Gotrich
Spoon, 'Hot Thoughts'
Nothing puts a pep in my step like blaring "Hot Thoughts" in the hot summer sun.
—Josh Rogosin
HAIM, 'Little Of Your Love'
If this year's all about roséwave, HAIM ought to be considered in the "song of the summer" conversation. "Little Of Your Love" is a windows-down, shout-along song.
—Lyndsey McKenna
Justin Townes Earle, 'Champagne Corolla'
Even a public transit-reliant girl like me knows summer goes hand in hand with speeding down the highway, but no need to get fancy. Just give me a rock 'n' roll groove, an earthy horn section and a ride built to last.
—Rachel Horn