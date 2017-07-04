NPR Music's Songs Of The Summer 2017

Accessibility links

Music Lists

Heard on Morning Edition
Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's "Despacito" is that rare Spanish-language song to top the U.S. pop charts.

Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's "Despacito" is that rare Spanish-language song to top the U.S. pop charts.

What makes a song the song of the summer? You could base that judgment solely on chart performance and bestow the crown to the track that hangs on to No. 1 through the warmer months. Or maybe you follow a kind of source-cue methodology, granting the coveted distinction to that one song that's always wafting like a balmy breeze — or blasting like an air-conditioner's chill — from car radios and backyard cookouts.

We like a more personal approach, one that favors the music that soundtracks our own experiences of the season. That's why NPR Music staffers (plus a couple of our friends from the wider public radio system) picked out a set of our favorite new songs that, to us, embody summer in some way.

In the audio segment, you'll hear four of our picks for the summer of 2017; read on for those selections and 11 more. If you're craving even more summertime sounds, check out our extended playlist on Spotify.

Hear The Songs

  • Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee, 'Despacito'

    Los Lobos had "La Bamba" in the '80s, there was the infamous "Macarena" in the 1990s, and now another Spanish-language song has gone No. 1 on the pop charts. After hearing it, you'll be humming it to yourself all day long — a blessing and a curse.

    —Felix Contreras

  • Phoenix, 'J-Boy'

    This song commands the enjoyment of summer in an almost instructional sort of way: 10 seconds in there's this aah sound, buried under the guitar, that sounds like you've just taken a sip of the greatest margarita in the entire world.

    —Talia Schlanger, World Cafe

  • Gucci Mane, 'Tone It Down' feat. Chris Brown

    Earlier this year, we had a lot of hip-hop songs that had this pop-friendly flute sound. Gucci really attempts to capitalize on this flute craze — and it sounds like top-down summer trap.

    —Rodney Carmichael

    ADVISORY: This song contains profanity.

  • Trombone Shorty, 'Here Come The Girls'

    Let's face it, it's a song about a leering guy who loves to look at women — but what's interesting is it's been appropriated to some degree by women who love the chorus. It's a booty-shakin' anthem-to-be here in New Orleans.

    —Gwen Thompkins, WWNO's Music Inside Out

  • Miss Eaves, 'Thunder Thighs'

    Leave the six-packs and the paleo to the wannabe models — here's a hot-weather body-positivity anthem for the rest of us.

    —Ann Powers

  • Quatuor Ébène, 'City Birds'

    Is it a classical string quartet or a jazz combo? The genre-bending Quartuor Ébène crafts a propulsive groove that glides effortlessly with Michel Portal's smoky bass clarinet.

    —Tom Huizenga

  • Lorde, 'Supercut'

    This song, tucked away on Melodrama like a secret instead of a single, embodies a thoroughly summery feeling: living and loving without a care, much too fast for memory.

    —Karen Gwee

  • Nate Smith, 'Retold'

    The opening piano motif suggests a summer sun setting after the solstice — the days already growing too short too soon, a wistful longing for what was. Then simple harmonies ground the piece with an expectation of joy.

    —Suraya Mohamed

  • Kendrick Lamar, 'LOVE. FEAT. ZACARI.'

    A song for the sticky swoon of late summer, "LOVE." pleads for unconditional bonds in the face of fear and doubt. But it's also suited for nights of awkward front-seat fumbling, when you don't quite know whether you're about to be kissed back.

    Stephen Thompson

    Listen to "LOVE. FEAT. ZACARI" via Spotify.

  • Perfume Genius, 'Slip Away'

    Glimmering and triumphant, it's the kind of pop song that reminds me of the power of pausing to take a look around and remember how much there is to celebrate. Summer might just be the best time to do that.

    —Marissa Lorusso

  • Machel Montano, 'Fast Wine'

    Machel Montano, the undisputed king of contemporary soca music, gets sentimental about high-speed twerking.

    —Otis Hart

  • Now, Now, 'SGL'

    Now, Now puts the heat on the fling to make it a real thing, with a flirt of a pop song that stares back with starry eyes.

    —Lars Gotrich

  • Spoon, 'Hot Thoughts'

    Nothing puts a pep in my step like blaring "Hot Thoughts" in the hot summer sun.

    —Josh Rogosin

  • HAIM, 'Little Of Your Love'

    If this year's all about roséwave, HAIM ought to be considered in the "song of the summer" conversation. "Little Of Your Love" is a windows-down, shout-along song.

    —Lyndsey McKenna

  • Justin Townes Earle, 'Champagne Corolla'

    Even a public transit-reliant girl like me knows summer goes hand in hand with speeding down the highway, but no need to get fancy. Just give me a rock 'n' roll groove, an earthy horn section and a ride built to last.

    —Rachel Horn

