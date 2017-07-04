50 Years Later, Producer Remixes 'Sgt. Pepper' To 'Bring It Into The Modern World'

Giles Martin says he included outtakes and raw performances in the new box set to show "how human the making of Sgt. Pepper was." Originally broadcast June 1, 2017.