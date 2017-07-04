Makers Of Self-Driving Cars Need Programs To Dodge Animals

In Sweden, Volvo researchers figured out how to brake for big, slow animals — like moose and reindeer. But Australia brings the conundrum of the kangaroo. Volvo hopes to solve the conundrum by 2020.

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Mary Louise Kelly with news of a setback for the makers of self-driving cars. A challenge has been programming them to dodge animals. In Sweden, Volvo researchers have figured out how to break for big, slow animals, like moose and reindeer. But Australia brings the conundrum of the kangaroo, which jump instead of walking or loping, making their movements tough to predict. Volvo hopes to solve the conundrum by 2020. Here's hopping. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2017 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.