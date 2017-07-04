Fight Against World's Worst Cholera Outbreak Continues

Audio will be available later today.

Cholera is spreading rapidly across Yemen, where civil war has decimated the public health services needed to contain the outbreak.

Nearly 1,600 people have died from the disease in the last two months; an estimated 5,000 are infected every day.

Dr. Sherin Varkey of UNICEF speaks with NPR's Kelly McEvers about the humanitarian response to the crisis.