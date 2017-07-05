Irish Prime Minister's Socks Matched To Diplomatic Guest

Good morning. I'm Mary Louise Kelly. Score 1 for the prime minister of Ireland. Leo Varadkar turned up to meet his Canadian counterpart wearing snazzy red socks emblazoned with maple leaves and Mounties. Now, Canada's Justin Trudeau is normally no slouch at sock diplomacy. He's been spotted sporting NATO flags. But in Dublin, Trudeau stuck to gray and white stripes - boring - though he did one-up Varadkar in a demonstration of a traditional Irish sport. It's MORNING EDITION.

