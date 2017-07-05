Afghanistan
In Afghanistan, U.S. Senators Urge Trump To Define Policy
A bipartisan delegation of senators are in Afghanistan, calling for a new strategy from the Trump administration to address Taliban insurgency and define the U.S. role in the country. NPR's Kelly McEvers talks with Democratic Sen. Jack Reed of Rhode Island, ranking member of the Armed Services Committee, about what the strategy should be and what action he believes the administration should do next.