Quazarz vs. The Jealous Machines

First Listen: Shabazz Palaces, 'Quazarz vs. The Jealous Machines'
First Listen: Shabazz Palaces, 'Quazarz vs. The Jealous Machines'

Stream the second of two new albums by Digable Planets' Ishmael 'Butterfly' Butler.

Quazarz vs. The Jealous Machines

    Song
    Quazarz vs. The Jealous Machines
    Album
    Quazarz vs. The Jealous Machines
    Artist
    Shabazz Palaces
    Label
    Sub Pop Records
    Released
    2017

Shabazz Palaces' new album, Quazarz vs. The Jealous Machines, is out July 14. Victoria Kovios /Courtesy of the artist hide caption

Victoria Kovios /Courtesy of the artist

Shabazz Palaces' new album, Quazarz vs. The Jealous Machines, is out July 14.

Victoria Kovios /Courtesy of the artist

Editors Note: Shabazz Palaces' Quazarz vs. The Jealous Machines is the second of two albums that Ishmael Butler plans to release next week. We recommend listening to his first installment, Quazarz: Born On A Gangster Star, before pressing play here.

The only thing better than one new Shabazz Palaces album that dares to deconstruct trap rap's echoing drones and clones is two such albums delivered at once.

Picking up where Quazarz: Born On A Gangster Star ends, Palaceer Lazaro — better known as Ishmael Butler — flips the interstellar narrative of Quazarz the sentient traveler into an equally tragic sequel, Quazarz vs. The Jealous Machines, also out July 14 on Sub Pop.

"God, what came first? The rapper or the trap?" he rhymes on "Gorgeous Sleeper Cell." Within the question lies the answer: it's all cyclical. But instead of draping himself in conscious rap's high-minded morality, Lazaro personifies the malaise, making his parody as political as it is poetic.

"Yeah, I'm from the United States of Amurderca myself. Now we post language," he narrates in the opening track. "We talk with guns. Guns keep us safe. We don't imagine past the image. Please. You know us. We killed love. We killed money. We killed Prince. We killed shame."

Absurdity is the only reality, as Frank Zappa once wrote. In this case, reality is populated by "self-made follownaires" and d-boy divas who wield selfie sticks like samurais. "Behold, look who it is, your favorite rapper / His jaws clenched in a Xanax glow, your favorite rapper," Lazaro details on "30 Clip Extension. "He's focused on the blurry blur, your favorite rapper / He's feeling numb dressed dapper dumb, your favorite rapper."

Shifting the paradigm isn't Palaceer Lazaro's point. Rather, it's the pervading pointlessness that Quazarz vs. The Jealous Machines and accompanying album Quazarz: Born On A Gangster Star put on blast. When the self-proclaimed aliens begin to rule the industry, it's natural for anyone with an original voice to feel a true sense of alienation. And therein is where the irony — and Shabazz Palaces' genius — lies.

First Listen: Shabazz Palaces, 'Quazarz vs. The Jealous Machines'

01Welcome to Quazarz

    Song
    Welcome to Quazarz
    Album
    Quazarz vs. The Jealous Machines
    Artist
    Shabazz Palaces
    Label
    Sub Pop Records
    Released
    2017

02Gorgeous Sleeper Cell

    Song
    Gorgeous Sleeper Cell
    Album
    Quazarz vs. The Jealous Machines
    Artist
    Shabazz Palaces
    Label
    Sub Pop Records
    Released
    2017

03Self-Made Follownaire

    Song
    Self-Made Follownaire
    Album
    Quazarz vs. The Jealous Machines
    Artist
    Shabazz Palaces
    Label
    Sub Pop Records
    Released
    2017

04Atlaantis

    Song
    Atlaantis
    Album
    Quazarz vs. The Jealous Machines
    Artist
    Shabazz Palaces
    Label
    Sub Pop Records
    Released
    2017

05Effeminence (feat. Chimurenga Renaissance)

    Song
    Effeminence (feat. Chimurenga Renaissance)
    Album
    Quazarz vs. The Jealous Machines
    Artist
    Shabazz Palaces
    Label
    Sub Pop Records
    Released
    2017

06Julian's Dream (Ode to a Bad) [feat. The Shogun Shot]

    Song
    Julian's Dream (Ode to a Bad) [feat. The Shogun Shot]
    Album
    Quazarz vs. The Jealous Machines
    Artist
    Shabazz Palaces
    Label
    Sub Pop Records
    Released
    2017

0730 Clip Extension

    Song
    30 Clip Extension
    Album
    Quazarz vs. The Jealous Machines
    Artist
    Shabazz Palaces
    Label
    Sub Pop Records
    Released
    2017

08Love in the time of Kanye (feat. Purple Tape Nate)

    Song
    Love in the time of Kanye (feat. Purple Tape Nate)
    Album
    Quazarz vs. The Jealous Machines
    Artist
    Shabazz Palaces
    Label
    Sub Pop Records
    Released
    2017

09Sabonim in the Saab on 'em

    Song
    Sabonim in the Saab on 'em
    Album
    Quazarz vs. The Jealous Machines
    Artist
    Shabazz Palaces
    Label
    Sub Pop Records
    Released
    2017

10The SS Quintessence

    Song
    The SS Quintessence
    Album
    Quazarz vs. The Jealous Machines
    Artist
    Shabazz Palaces
    Label
    Sub Pop Records
    Released
    2017

11Late Night Phone Calls (feat. Laz)

    Song
    Late Night Phone Calls (feat. Laz)
    Album
    Quazarz vs. The Jealous Machines
    Artist
    Shabazz Palaces
    Label
    Sub Pop Records
    Released
    2017

12Quazarz on 23rd

    Song
    Quazarz on 23rd
    Album
    Quazarz vs. The Jealous Machines
    Artist
    Shabazz Palaces
    Label
    Sub Pop Records
    Released
    2017

