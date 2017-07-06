Accessibility links

NPR logo

Quazarz: Born On A Gangster Star

First Listen: Shabazz Palaces, 'Quazarz: Born On A Gangster Star'
First Listen

First Listen

Hear upcoming albums in their entirety

First Listen: Shabazz Palaces, 'Quazarz: Born On A Gangster Star'

Stream the first of two new albums by Digable Planets' Ishmael 'Butterfly' Butler.

Quazarz: Born On A Gangster Star

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Quazarz: Born On A Gangster Star
    Album
    Quazarz: Born On A Gangster Star
    Artist
    Shabazz Palaces
    Label
    Sub Pop
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Enlarge this image

Shabazz Palaces' third album, Quazarz: Born On A Gangster Star, is out July 14. Victoria Kovios/Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption
Victoria Kovios/Courtesy of the artist

Shabazz Palaces' third album, Quazarz: Born On A Gangster Star, is out July 14.

Victoria Kovios/Courtesy of the artist

Editors Note: Shabazz Palaces' Quazarz: Born On A Gangster Star is the first of two albums that Ishmael Butler plans to release next week. When you're done here, we recommend listening to his second installment, Quazarz vs. The Jealous Machines.

Shabazz Palaces, Quazarz: Born On A Gangster Star Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption
Courtesy of the artist

In thermodynamics, black bodies are both perfect absorbers and emitters of radiant energy. That seeming contradiction would not be lost on one Palaceer Lazaro, better known as Ishmael Butler of Shabazz Palaces, who continues to find far-out ways to reflect and refract the sound and fury of popular culture and contemporary blackness.

Quazarz: Born On A Gangster Star, out on Sub Pop on July 14 alongside Quazarz Vs. The Jealous Machines, pushes an interstellar narrative that's equal parts absurd and real. It's the story of Quazarz, a sentient being and musical emissary sent to "Amurderca" where he finds "brutality and alt facts and death masquerading as connectivity."

More to the point, imagine an alternate universe where the trappings of success lead hip-hop's anti-heroes to devise their own trap. Sound too close to home? Well, that's exactly what the protagonist encounters among the "ethers of the Migosphere here on Drake world." But Quazarz hasn't come to destroy; he's come to deconstruct and shine a light.

"Have you ever wondered why we all have the same dream / who installed this and what does it mean?" he asks at the start of "Fine Ass Hairdresser," questioning the repetitive aesthetics before deadpanning the pre-programmed response: "I got my money, I got my honey, I got my gunny; I'm straight."

The sonic parody is powered by the kind of instant-vintage yet dissonant electro haze Shabazz Palace fans have come to expect and love, featuring credited players Thundercat, Darrius Willrich, Loud Eyes Lou, Thaddillac, and long-time collaborator Blood. It's a cosmic trip.

Shabazz Palaces, Quazarz: Born On A Gangster Star. Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption
Courtesy of the artist

First Listen: Shabazz Palaces, 'Quazarz: Born On A Gangster Star'

01Since C.A.Y.A

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Since C.A.Y.A
    Album
    Quazarz: Born On A Gangster Star
    Artist
    Shabazz Palaces
    Label
    Sub Pop
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Quazarz: Born On A Gangster Star
Album
Quazarz: Born On A Gangster Star
Artist
Shabazz Palaces
Label
Sub Pop
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

02When Cats Claw

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    When Cats Claw
    Album
    Quazarz: Born On A Gangster Star
    Artist
    Shabazz Palaces
    Label
    Sub Pop
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Quazarz: Born On A Gangster Star
Album
Quazarz: Born On A Gangster Star
Artist
Shabazz Palaces
Label
Sub Pop
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

03Shine A Light (feat. Thaddillac)

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Shine A Light (feat. Thaddillac)
    Album
    Quazarz: Born On A Gangster Star
    Artist
    Shabazz Palaces
    Label
    Sub Pop
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Quazarz: Born On A Gangster Star
Album
Quazarz: Born On A Gangster Star
Artist
Shabazz Palaces
Label
Sub Pop
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

04Dèesse Du Sang

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Dèesse Du Sang
    Album
    Quazarz: Born On A Gangster Star
    Artist
    Shabazz Palaces
    Label
    Sub Pop
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Quazarz: Born On A Gangster Star
Album
Quazarz: Born On A Gangster Star
Artist
Shabazz Palaces
Label
Sub Pop
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

05Eel Dreams (feat. Loud Eyes Lou)

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Eel Dreams (feat. Loud Eyes Lou)
    Album
    Quazarz: Born On A Gangster Star
    Artist
    Shabazz Palaces
    Label
    Sub Pop
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Quazarz: Born On A Gangster Star
Album
Quazarz: Born On A Gangster Star
Artist
Shabazz Palaces
Label
Sub Pop
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

06Parallax (feat. The Palaceer Lazaro)

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Parallax (feat. The Palaceer Lazaro)
    Album
    Quazarz: Born On A Gangster Star
    Artist
    Shabazz Palaces
    Label
    Sub Pop
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Quazarz: Born On A Gangster Star
Album
Quazarz: Born On A Gangster Star
Artist
Shabazz Palaces
Label
Sub Pop
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

07Fine Ass Hairdresser

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Fine Ass Hairdresser
    Album
    Quazarz: Born On A Gangster Star
    Artist
    Shabazz Palaces
    Label
    Sub Pop
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Quazarz: Born On A Gangster Star
Album
Quazarz: Born On A Gangster Star
Artist
Shabazz Palaces
Label
Sub Pop
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

08The Neurochem Mixalogue

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    The Neurochem Mixalogue
    Album
    Quazarz: Born On A Gangster Star
    Artist
    Shabazz Palaces
    Label
    Sub Pop
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Quazarz: Born On A Gangster Star
Album
Quazarz: Born On A Gangster Star
Artist
Shabazz Palaces
Label
Sub Pop
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

09That's How City Life Goes

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    That's How City Life Goes
    Album
    Quazarz: Born On A Gangster Star
    Artist
    Shabazz Palaces
    Label
    Sub Pop
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Quazarz: Born On A Gangster Star
Album
Quazarz: Born On A Gangster Star
Artist
Shabazz Palaces
Label
Sub Pop
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

10Moon Whip Quäz (feat. Darrius)

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Moon Whip Quäz (feat. Darrius)
    Album
    Quazarz: Born On A Gangster Star
    Artist
    Shabazz Palaces
    Label
    Sub Pop
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Quazarz: Born On A Gangster Star
Album
Quazarz: Born On A Gangster Star
Artist
Shabazz Palaces
Label
Sub Pop
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

11Federalist Papers

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Federalist Papers
    Album
    Quazarz: Born On A Gangster Star
    Artist
    Shabazz Palaces
    Label
    Sub Pop
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Quazarz: Born On A Gangster Star
Album
Quazarz: Born On A Gangster Star
Artist
Shabazz Palaces
Label
Sub Pop
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Purchase Featured Music

Buy Featured Music

Album
Quazarz: Born On A Gangster Star
Artist
Shabazz Palaces
Label
Sub Pop
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

First Listen

First Listen

Hear upcoming albums in their entirety