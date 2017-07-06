Politics
Kris Kobach Denies Reports Of States Refusing To Provide Voter Information
Kris Kobach Denies Reports Of States Refusing To Provide Voter Information
Audio will be available later today.
Kris Kobach, vice chair of the White House commission looking into voter fraud, says reports that an overwhelming number of states have refused to comply with his request to send the panel detailed voter information is inaccurate and "fake news." But most states have said they will only provide a fraction of the data being requested.