Wisconsin Primary Care Doctor Describes Challenges Of Prescribing Opioids

A new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says opioid prescriptions are down, but still way too high. While doctors are prescribing lower doses, they are still doing so for longer than CDC guidelines say are safe. NPR's Robert Siegel talks to Dr. Alan Schwartzstein, who has worked as a family doctor for 28 years in rural Wisconsin, about the issues surrounding prescribing pain medication.