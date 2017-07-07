Accessibility links

NPR logo Songs We Love: Kamaiyah, 'Build You Up'
Songs We Love

Songs We Love

Handpicked by NPR Music staff and public radio hosts

Songs We Love: Kamaiyah, 'Build You Up'

YouTube

The video for Kamaiyah's new song, "Build You Up," begins with unexpected drama for the down-to-earth Californian rapper: There's the whirring of helicopters, aerial shots of her hometown of Oakland, ominous ambient music and cinematic fades to black. But then the song kicks into gear with a shot of Kamaiyah, decked out in a yellow tracksuit and colorful sneakers, and four dancers resplendent in TLC shirts on a subway platform. It turns out to be a smorgasbord of color, joy and movement.

The simple, catchy hook of "Build You Up" will get anyone bopping and moving. But watch the Damiën Sandoval-directed video — whose loose plotline follows Kamaiyah cheering up a woman on the train who looks listless and down — and you'll realize Kamaiyah's feel-good message is directed specifically at black women, who all too often go unloved and unrecognized in their personal relationships and in society at large. "A queen is a queen of all things, respected by all means, uplifted by all kings," she raps in a sharp second verse. "If he don't show you love then he's less than / Never stress it, tell that brother get to steppin'."

Kamaiyah was the only woman in this year's XXL Freshman Class, a co-sign that was inevitable ever since she dropped her debut mixtape last March. Released as winter was thawing, A Good Night In The Ghetto was a severely underrated set of summer-ready jams. "Build You Up" is our first glimpse of the follow-up, Don't Ever Get It Twisted, which currently has no release date and is the first sign she is coming for domination this year.

Songs We Love

Songs We Love

Handpicked by NPR Music staff and public radio hosts