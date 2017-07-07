Media
Trump's Criticism Of CNN Likely To Complicate Proposed Corporate Deal
Trump's Criticism Of CNN Likely To Complicate Proposed Corporate Deal
Audio will be available later today.
President Trump's anger at CNN's coverage and its chief Jeff Zucker continues — even as the U.S. government reviews the proposed sale of CNN's parent company, Time Warner, to AT&T, which Trump has publicly opposed. NPR takes a look at how the president's views will affect the government's scrutiny of the proposed deal.