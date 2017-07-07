Accessibility links

Trump's Criticism Of CNN Likely To Complicate Proposed Corporate Deal

President Trump's anger at CNN's coverage and its chief Jeff Zucker continues — even as the U.S. government reviews the proposed sale of CNN's parent company, Time Warner, to AT&T, which Trump has publicly opposed. NPR takes a look at how the president's views will affect the government's scrutiny of the proposed deal.