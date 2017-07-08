Panel Question

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

And now in keeping with the celebration of our country's founding, here's a never-before-heard question for our panelists Faith Salie, Paula Poundstone and Tracy Clayton about what the American government has been up to lately.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Faith, listen to this list.

BILL KURTIS: Devil's dandruff, booty juice, smoochy woochy poochy, love nuggets and pants.

FAITH SALIE: Wow.

SAGAL: Those are among many other terms that, according to the government, are names for what?

TRACY CLAYTON: I'm sorry. Bill Kurtis just said booty juice, and everybody's acting like it's fine.

(LAUGHTER)

SALIE: Does this involve any part of our anatomy?

SAGAL: No.

SALIE: No. Does this involve something we put in our anatomy?

SAGAL: Yes.

SALIE: Some kind of drug?

SAGAL: Yeah, they're actually - they're all drug names.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SALIE: Drug names.

SAGAL: According to the DEA.

SALIE: OK.

SAGAL: Yeah. The DEA declassified a recent document listing thousands of slang or street names for drugs showing that the DEA has a lot of time on its hands and that drug dealers really enjoy lying to DEA agents.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Yeah, yeah, officer, just go down to that corner and ask for love nuggets. Say that, they'll never know you're a narc.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Among the many names for heroin - gravy, sugar, hard candy and pants.

(LAUGHTER)

SALIE: Wait, why pants?

SAGAL: Well, I don't know. It doesn't sound like drugs. It sounds like your grandfather's shopping list.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: But really, pants? That just seems - you know, I watch "The Wire." Can you imagine, like, going down...

SALIE: No.

SAGAL: ...To, like, a tough street corner and being like, hey, I need some pants?

(LAUGHTER)

PAULA POUNDSTONE: I took some sinus medication just before I came on.

SAGAL: Yes.

SALIE: What did you call it, knickers?

POUNDSTONE: Smoochy woochy poochy.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Yeah.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

SAGAL: When we come back, Jordan Peele, the man behind "Get Out" and Ina Garten, the woman behind staying in and eating soup. That's all coming up in a minute on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME from NPR.

