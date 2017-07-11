Chinese Start-Up Launches Umbrella-Share Business, Loses Umbrellas

The start-up follows the bike-share, car-share trend — but found that people just kept the umbrellas.

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Mary Louise Kelly. Sure, we've all lost an umbrella or two. But you'd have to really work at it to lose 300,000 of them. A Chinese startup has managed to do just that. The plan was to follow the bike-share, car-share trend and launch an umbrella share. And people loved it so much that they paid the nominal deposit and, yeah, walked those umbrellas right on home. Founder Zhao Shuping is undeterred - his next idea, umbrellas with GPS. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2017 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.