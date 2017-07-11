Among Wimbledon Whites, A Fan Wears A Beak And Feathers

Chris Fava wears a themed costume to the match every year. This year he's Rufus the Hawk — a bird used at a British tennis club to scare pigeons from the grounds.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. And it's Wimbledon time, the oldest tennis tournament in the world with rules that reflect its age. Players wear white. And the crowd is supposed to dress, well, appropriately. Chris Fava has his own definition of appropriate. Every year, he wears a Wimbledon-themed costume. This year, he is Rufus the hawk, a bird used at a British tennis club to scare pigeons from the grounds. He's got a shawl of feathers, talons, a beak and to dress it up a little bit, yellow tights. It is Wimbledon, after all. It's MORNING EDITION.

