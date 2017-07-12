'Piggyback Driver' Lets Kids Drive Their Parents

When children ride on their parent's shoulders, a new helmet lets them steer. It vibrates to show which direction they want to go.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. File this story under bizarre stuff for kids. A company in New York has invented a helmet that lets children who are riding piggyback drive their parents. The parents strap on this helmet that has handlebars attached to the top. The kid holds on to the handlebars, and when she steers, the helmet vibrates to indicate which direction the parents should move. I guess they control us already. Might as well just acknowledge reality and let them steer us to do their bidding. It's MORNING EDITION.

